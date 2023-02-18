Riverside rolls by Perquimans, Tarboro

WILLIAMSTON - The Riverside varsity boys basketball team gained two wins, while the varsity girls suffered a setback.

The Riverside Knights took on the Perquimans Pirates, pulling out the win in the match against them on Friday, Feb. 10 and then they defeated the Tarboro Vikings on Monday, Feb. 13 at Riverside.

Even though they were delayed in the start with scoring 12 points and the Pirates scoring 13, the Knights soon caught up.

They ended the second quarter scoring 15 points to the Pirates 15 points. At the half, the score was 28-27.

Still being delayed in getting the lead over the Pirates, at the end of the third quarter Riverside scored 13 points and Perquimans scored 16.

They made up for their delay in the fourth quarter, scoring 32 points and Perquimans scored 19 points.

Riversides Tyler Whitehurst led the team with 43 points in the game. Jysen Shepherd followed Whitehurst with 12 points in the game.

This win for the Knights advanced them to 8-5 in the Four Rivers Conference.

In Riverside’s matchup against the Vikings they came out on top to continue their winning streak.

The final score for the game was 79-68. This win against Tarboro put the Knights 9-5 in the North Carolina Division 1A conference.

The Lady Knights lost their game to Perquimans on Friday, Feb. 10 with a final score of 54-45.

This loss put them at 3-9 within their conference.

