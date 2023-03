Shots were fired Friday evening near the Arizona State University campus in Tempe, police said.

The incident occurred Friday, Feb. 17, near 960 E. University Drive, ASU police reported.

No injuries were reported.

The shooting suspect is described as a black woman in her late 20’s, about 5-foot-4, wearing a pink shirt and jeans, ASU authorities said, adding anyone with information should contact Tempe police at 480-350-8311.