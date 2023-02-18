Open in App
Futbol on FanNation

Bukayo Saka Imitates Thierry Henry Goal Celebration After Superb Strike At Aston Villa

By Robert Summerscales,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20aa2W_0krwA39400

Only Erling Haaland (30) and Harry Kane (18) have been directly involved in more EPL goals than Saka this season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka scored his ninth Premier League goal of the season during Saturday's game at Aston Villa.

Saka found the net with a powerful left-footed strike in the 16th minute to draw the Gunners level after Ollie Watkins had fired Villa into an early lead.

As well as scoring nine goals this season, Saka has provided eight EPL assists.

Only Erling Haaland (30) and Harry Kane (18) have been directly involved in more EPL goals this season.

Saka is on track to become an Arsenal great and he celebrated his latest goal by imitating club legend Thierry Henry's famous celebration routine.

Arsenal went on to beat Villa 4-2 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YWHHI_0krwA39400
Bukayo Saka pictured (left) celebrating a goal for Arsenal against Aston Villa by posing with the corner flag

IMAGO/PA Images/Isaac Parkin

Highlights: Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy