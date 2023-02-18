Open in App
Cape Canaveral, FL
UPI News

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Florida, part of Inmarsat program

By Don Jacobson,

11 days ago

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Friday completed its second launch of the day, sending a Falcon 9 rocket into orbit from Florida as part of its Inmarsat program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y1xs9_0krwA0Ut00
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the Inmarsat 6 F2-Communications Satellite at 10:59 p.m. from Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, on Friday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

The Falcon 9 liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 10:59 p.m. EST.

Earlier Friday, the company completed a Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 11:12 a.m. PST, putting 51 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

The California Starlink liftoff was the ninth launch and landing for the Falcon 9 first stage booster, which had been launched which previously for the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, SpaceX said in a release. It was its seventh Starlink mission.

Liftoff! pic.twitter.com/7Dka2EmZwf — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 18, 2023

The Florida liftoff was the third launch and landing for that Falcon 9 first-stage booster, which previously supported the launch of Crew-5 and GPS III Space Vehicle 06, the company said.

SpaceX has now launched nearly 4,000 relay stations over the course of 75 flights as it builds out a high-speed satellite internet service designed to be accessible at any location on Earth, including ships and planes over the Atlantic Ocean.

