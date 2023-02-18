SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Florida, part of Inmarsat program
By Don Jacobson,
11 days ago
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Friday completed its second launch of the day, sending a Falcon 9 rocket into orbit from Florida as part of its Inmarsat program.
The Falcon 9 liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 10:59 p.m. EST.
Earlier Friday, the company completed a Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 11:12 a.m. PST, putting 51 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.
The California Starlink liftoff was the ninth launch and landing for the Falcon 9 first stage booster, which had been launched which previously for the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, SpaceX said in a release. It was its seventh Starlink mission.
The Florida liftoff was the third launch and landing for that Falcon 9 first-stage booster, which previously supported the launch of Crew-5 and GPS III Space Vehicle 06, the company said.
SpaceX has now launched nearly 4,000 relay stations over the course of 75 flights as it builds out a high-speed satellite internet service designed to be accessible at any location on Earth, including ships and planes over the Atlantic Ocean.
