Open in App
Morehead City, NC
See more from this location?
carolinacoastonline.com

CCC receives grants to assist those transitioning from prison system and to aid health sciences programs

By CHERYL BURKE NEWS-TIMES,

11 days ago
MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College recently received a $95,000 grant from the Eastern Carolina Workforce Development board that will assist with the transition of...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Memories live on as Beaufort's Queen Street High School is demolished
Beaufort, NC1 day ago
Atlantic Beach Council sends Manager David Walker into retirement with high praise
Atlantic Beach, NC1 day ago
Food drive to help food pantries to run March 27 through April 5
Beaufort, NC1 day ago
Thomas Turner Jr., 57; service March 7
Morehead City, NC10 hours ago
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Water contamination in Atlantic
Atlantic, NC21 hours ago
Karen Piner,62; service March 6
Williston, NC10 hours ago
Bedford Dowty Jr., 71; service March 9
Beaufort, NC10 hours ago
It’s down to the wire for students entering PAWS Pet House Challenge
Morehead City, NC11 hours ago
Bogue approves clean audit report for fiscal 2022
Bogue, NC1 day ago
Special-use to get overhaul: Commissioners, planners take a look
Swansboro, NC13 hours ago
Gary Hocutt, 85; service Feb 28
Atlantic Beach, NC2 days ago
Area Death Notices - Feb. 27, 28 & March 1
Morehead City, NC7 hours ago
Reva Brown, 72; service March 9
Morehead City, NC8 hours ago
John Sewell III, 70; incomplete
Beaufort, NC1 day ago
Anna Merced, 64; service later
Atlantic Beach, NC1 day ago
Looking at water temp numbers for favorite inshore, nearshore species
Morehead City, NC1 day ago
Phillip Hyatt, 77; service March 4
Salter Path, NC2 days ago
James Evans, 71; service March 3
Havelock, NC1 day ago
Laura Barrow-Bryant, 85; service March 5
Morehead City, NC1 day ago
Paul Myers, 65; incomplete
Newport, NC2 days ago
Cedar Point commissioners approve plan for 30-unit townhouse project
Cedar Point, NC11 hours ago
Reva Brown, 72; incomplete
Beaufort, NC1 day ago
Officials bust cocaine traffickers; 16 ounces of cocaine seized
Morehead City, NC9 hours ago
Putting the ‘student’ in student-athlete for West hoopers ranking Nos. 1,2,3 in senior class
Morehead City, NC13 hours ago
Man charged with DWI after SUV takes out gas pumps, fire hydrant in Morehead City
Morehead City, NC3 hours ago
Kinston Police arrest cocaine dealer
Kinston, NC2 days ago
West evens softball record to 1-1 with 13-1 win over East after falling 4-3 to Havelock
Morehead City, NC13 hours ago
Croatan’s Finizio set to play football at DII Catawba College next fall
Newport, NC1 day ago
East boys fall 86-32 to Farmville Central in third round of 2A state playoffs, end season 20-7
Farmville, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy