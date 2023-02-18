Morehead City
CCC receives grants to assist those transitioning from prison system and to aid health sciences programs
By CHERYL BURKE NEWS-TIMES,11 days ago
MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College recently received a $95,000 grant from the Eastern Carolina Workforce Development board that will assist with the transition of...
