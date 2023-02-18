Source: Texans hire senior offensive assistant Shane Day

The Texans hired former Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks coach Shane Day as a senior offensive assistant, according to a league source.

Day was fired by the Chargers as a passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, dismissed along with offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi following a loss in the AFC wild-card round to the Jacksonville Jaguars as they squandered a 27-point lead.

Day worked with Texans coach DeMeco Ryans with the San Francisco 49ers when he coached the quarterbacks under coach Kyle Shanahan.

He has previously worked for the Miami Dolphins, the Washington franchise and the Chicago Bears. He has also coached at Connecticut and Michigan.

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to Sports Talk 790.

Source: Texans hire TEs coach Jake Moreland

The Texans have hired former Denver Broncos assistant Jake Moreland as their new tight ends coach, according to a league source.

Moreland coached the Broncos’ tight ends last season. He was previously the New York Jets’ assistant offensive line coach.

Moreland coached Jets offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker in 2021 after he was drafted in the first round out of USC, starting every game.

Moreland coached at his alma mater, Western Michigan University, for 11 combined seasons. They went 71-59 during his tenure and appeared in five bowl games.

He was an offensive coordinator, offensive line and tight ends coach at Western Michigan.

He also coached at the Air Force Academy and Syracuse.

He played two seasons in the NFL with the Jets and Cleveland Browns.

At Western Michigan, he finished as the all-time leader for tight ends with 143 receptions and 13 touchdowns.

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to Sports Talk 790.