Body of Pro Soccer Player Found in Rubble After Turkish Earthquake

The body of professional soccer player Christian Atsu was discovered in Turkey, multiple reports said on Saturday, adding to the roster of more than 45,000 victims who have perished in the Feb. 6 earthquake. According to the New York Post , officials also discovered Atsu’s phone, with other items set to be collected as well. A former Chelsea player and World Cup alum, the 31-year-old most recently played for Hatayspor in Turkey; he scored a last-minute “game-winning goal” on Feb. 5. Some reports soon after the earthquake incorrectly stated that Atsu—who grew up in Ghana—had been rescued. Tragically, that turned out not to be true.

