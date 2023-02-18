UPDATE: Greenbrier County man indicted for 2014 murder of woman

UPDATE: On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the Grand Jury of Greenbrier County, West Virginia, returned an indictment against Ronald Ray McMillion, charging him with the murder of Dee Ann Keene.



Mr. McMillion was arrested later the same day by members of the West Virginia State Police, pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by the Circuit Court of Greenbrier County upon the return of the indictment. Mr. McMillion is currently being held without bond in the custody of the Southern Regional Jail.

An arraignment, when he is expected to enter a plea, is scheduled for February 24, 2023, at 10:45 a.m.

​ This case has been the subject of a lengthy investigation by the West Virginia State Police, dating to March 5, 2014, when Ms. Keene , a then 43-year-old resident of Renick, West Virginia, was reported to be missing. The investigation revealed that no one has seen, or heard from, Ms. Keene since February 28, 2014. Since that time , despite having not yet recovered the body of Ms. Keene, the investigation evolved from a missing person investigation into a homicide investigation, culminating in a grand jury presentation and the issuance of an indictment against McMillion.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of West Virginia criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

​ “The Greenbrier County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is deeply appreciative of the ongoing, exhaustive investigatory efforts by several members of the West Virginia State Police culminating in the indictment and arrest of Mr. McMillion ,” stat ed Patrick Via, Prosecuting Attorney of Greenbrier County. “While we stand committed to seeking justice for Dee Ann Keene in the prosecution of this case, we continue to encourage any member of the public who may have any information regarding this matter, including the possible whereabouts of Ms. Keene’s body, to please come forward to the Lewisburg Detachment of the West Virginia State Police .”

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man has been indicted for a cold case murder out of Greenbrier County.

An indictment from Greenbrier County Circuit Court says that Ronald Ray McMillion, 71, has been charged with the murder of Dee Ann King.

Dee Ann Keene was last seen in Renick, WV on February 28, 2014.

