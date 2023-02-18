Open in App
Renick, WV
See more from this location?
Lootpress

UPDATE: Greenbrier County man indicted for 2014 murder of woman

By Lootpress News Staff,

11 days ago

UPDATE: On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the Grand Jury of Greenbrier County, West Virginia, returned an indictment against Ronald Ray McMillion, charging him with the murder of Dee Ann Keene.

Mr. McMillion was arrested later the same day by members of the West Virginia State Police, pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by the Circuit Court of Greenbrier County upon the return of the indictment. Mr. McMillion is currently being held without bond in the custody of the Southern Regional Jail.

An arraignment, when he is expected to enter a plea, is scheduled for February 24, 2023, at 10:45 a.m.

​ This case has been the subject of a lengthy investigation by the West Virginia State Police, dating to March 5, 2014, when Ms. Keene , a then 43-year-old resident of Renick, West Virginia, was reported to be missing. The investigation revealed that no one has seen, or heard from, Ms. Keene since February 28, 2014. Since that time , despite having not yet recovered the body of Ms. Keene, the investigation evolved from a missing person investigation into a homicide investigation, culminating in a grand jury presentation and the issuance of an indictment against McMillion.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of West Virginia criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

​ “The Greenbrier County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is deeply appreciative of the ongoing, exhaustive investigatory efforts by several members of the West Virginia State Police culminating in the indictment and arrest of Mr. McMillion ,” stat ed Patrick Via, Prosecuting Attorney of Greenbrier County. “While we stand committed to seeking justice for Dee Ann Keene in the prosecution of this case, we continue to encourage any member of the public who may have any information regarding this matter, including the possible whereabouts of Ms. Keene’s body, to please come forward to the Lewisburg Detachment of the West Virginia State Police .”

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man has been indicted for a cold case murder out of Greenbrier County.

An indictment from Greenbrier County Circuit Court says that Ronald Ray McMillion, 71, has been charged with the murder of Dee Ann King.

Dee Ann Keene was last seen in Renick, WV on February 28, 2014.

Stay with Lootpress for updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
Kanawha County Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime
Montgomery, WV1 day ago
Juvenile charged with threat to Independence Middle School
Independence, WV1 day ago
Raleigh County airport to receive 1 million dollar grant
Beckley, WV1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kanawha County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime
Saint Albans, WV1 day ago
Citizens assist deputy in arrest of man harassing Go-Mart customers and employees
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Man shot in Saint Albans, suspect remains at large
Saint Albans, WV1 day ago
Michigan Man Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crime
West Bloomfield Township, MI4 days ago
Fayetteville KFC employee charged after taking $111.07 out of register
Fayetteville, WV3 days ago
Traffic stop leads to arrest for driving revoked DUI, speeding
Seth, WV2 days ago
Straw Purchaser Sentenced for Role in Beckley-to-Philadelphia Firearms Trafficking Conspiracy
Beckley, WV4 days ago
Spero Health Clinic to host Grand Opening event
Beckley, WV2 days ago
City of Beckley welcomes its fifth remote worker
Beckley, WV1 day ago
State Fair of WV announces three more performances to 2023 lineup
Fairlea, WV2 days ago
Bobcat of Beckley Grand Opening celebration announced
Daniels, WV10 hours ago
Gallery: Shady hammers Indy in sectional opener
Shady Spring, WV20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy