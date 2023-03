CNBC

Elon Musk promised a lot with the Tesla Semi. Here's how it stacks up now that it's finally here By Andrew Evers@andevers6, 11 days ago

By Andrew Evers@andevers6, 11 days ago

Semi has been one of the longest-delayed products in the company's history. But the new electric truck is finally here, with. "PepsiCo owns one of ...