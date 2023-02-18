Open in App
Atlanta, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

2 teens shot near SW Atlanta event space

By Caroline Silva - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

11 days ago

Two teenagers were shot early Saturday morning in southwest Atlanta, police said.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Lee Street at about 3:45 a.m. and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to police. Across the street, police found another victim who had been shot.

Both of the male victims, who police said were 17 and 18 years old, were taken to a hospital.

A group of people was asked to leave an event space nearby after the business closed for the night and the shooting occurred sometime later, investigators confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. A security guard told the news station that gunshots rang out after a fight among two groups outside the business.

Police confirmed the shooting appears to have stemmed from a verbal dispute.

