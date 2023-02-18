Open in App
Leake County, MS
See more from this location?
Magnolia State Live

HPAI strikes chickens again in Mississippi

By Daily Leader Staff,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PjZKk_0krw3cOm00
Chickens in Leake County have been affected by another outbreak of Highly Patheogenic Avian Influenza. (Photo by MSU Extension Service/Kevin Hudson)

Commercial broiler chickens have become infected with HPAI again in Mississippi. US Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service reports 89,000 birds in Leake County are affected by the most recent outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza. The outbreak was detected on February 7.

Mississippi’s last outbreak of HPAI in commercial chickens was in November. A Lawerence County commercial broiler had 34,400 birds effected by the disease in November.

There are not any additional reported cases of wild birds having HPAI in the state. 58.39 million chickens nationwide have been effected by the disease causing price jumps in eggs and meat.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mississippi State newsLocal Mississippi State
Sit down. Relax. Mississippi woman has story to tell
Columbus, MS12 hours ago
Benign Neglect: There’s Obvious Racism Within the Mississippi Legislature
Jackson, MS7 hours ago
Black Mississippi capital distrusts plans by white officials
Jackson, MS2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New garbage truck harbinger of end to waste service delays?
Columbus, MS10 hours ago
Jackson homeowner seeks help as water leak floods yard
Jackson, MS6 hours ago
It isn’t a leap year, but $272,000 lottery win had Mississippi ticket holder jumping for joy on last day of February
Biloxi, MS3 hours ago
Police: Mississippi woman traveled across state to use fake check to buy vehicle
Oxford, MS10 hours ago
Mississippi health system 1st in state to offer BEAR implant
Gulfport, MS2 days ago
Great Southern Gun Show returns to Mississippi Trade Mart
Jackson, MS3 days ago
Governor responds to claims of racism aimed at Capitol Complex expansion bill
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Beloved dog’s death leads to artistic journey for Mississippi professor
Oxford, MS1 day ago
Large FBI presence at Ridgeland business
Ridgeland, MS9 hours ago
Large retail store chain opens new location in Mississippi
Oxford, MS1 day ago
Black JPS teacher fired in 1948 for filing equal pay lawsuit
Jackson, MS2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy