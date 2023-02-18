Conway man pleads guilty to felony charge in Jan. 6 riot case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Conway man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the United States Capitol building.

Peter Francis Stager pleaded guilty to assaulting a Metropolitan Police Department Officer, a felony. The 43-year-old Stager had faced multiple charges related to the apparent beating of a Capitol Police Department officer with a flagpole during the insurrection.

Investigators said Stager was recorded on the day of the insurrection pointing to the U.S. Capitol building and saying, “Everybody in there is a disgrace. That entire building is filled with treasonous traitors. Death is the only remedy for what’s in that building.”

Authorities claim he also said, “Every single one of those Capitol law enforcement officers, death is the remedy, that is the only remedy they get.”

Court records noted Stager will be sentenced on July 24. He has been held in the District of Columbia since being arrested in Conway by federal officers on Jan. 14, 2021.

An Arkansas man, 62-year-old Richard “BigO” Barnett of Gravette, was found guilty of eight charges in January for his role in the insurrection. Barnett had been photographed with his feet on the desk of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Three other Arkansas residents involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection are Robert Thomas “Bob” Snow of Heber Springs, Jon Mott of Flippin and Brennen Cline Machacek, of Hindsville.

Snow pleaded guilty on March 24, 2022, and received a sentence of 12 months probation, 60 hours of community service and $500 in restitution. Mott has entered a guilty plea and is due for sentencing in March.

Machacek’s trial is ongoing. He is due for a March status hearing.

According to the United States Department of Justice, over 985 people have been arrested for crimes related to the Jan. 6 insurrection. To date 319 of those have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTALnews.com.