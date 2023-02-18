'It's disrespectful': Clemson hoops not sleeping on last-place Louisville

PJ Hall didn’t want to completely disregard the fact that he and his Clemson basketball teammates have won more ACC regular-season games than any team in program history – “It’s nice to see the fruits of your labor,” he said – but the Tigers’ star big man also knows all they’ve really done to this point is stay in the fight.

“It’s not good enough,” Hall added following Clemson’s rout of Florida State earlier this week, which gave the Tigers (19-7 overall) their 11th ACC win and kept them within a game of conference leaders Virginia and Pittsburgh atop the league standings. “I don’t know what the standings are, but I know we’re not in first and the season’s not over. There’s more work to be done obviously.”

With five games to go, there’s a minuscule margin for error if any in the Tigers’ chase for not only an ACC regular-season title but also an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament. It’s why Clemson coach Brad Brownell and his players are adamant that the Tigers aren’t about to take their next job lightly.

The work for Clemson, which multiple bracket projections have squarely on the bubble, continues tonight with a trip to Louisville (7 p.m., ACC Network), which has been one of the worst Power Six teams in college basketball. The Cardinals, who’ve won just three games all season, enter the weekend at 324 in the NET rankings, making for another Quad 4 game that Clemson can’t afford to drop if it realistically hopes to be playing meaningful basketball in March.

Clemson beat Louisville by double digits in the teams’ first matchup last month at Littlejohn Coliseum and is favored to walk out of the KFC Yum! Center a winner in the rematch, but Brownell shot down the notion the Tigers might be tempted to overlook a team that’s in the way of what they’re trying to accomplish this late in the season.

“I think it’s disrespectful,” Brownell said.

Brownell followed that up by mentioning Louisville’s latest outcome to further drive home the point that nothing can be taken for granted.

The last-place Cardinals pushed Virginia to the brink Wednesday in a 61-58 loss at home, where Louisville has put up more competitive fights of late. The Cardinals’ last three home games? Two losses by a combined six points and a 10-point victory over Georgia Tech, their lone conference win so far.

“The kids at Louisville are good players, and they’re playing their tails off,” Brownell said. “If Louisville beats us, it’s not because we took them lightly. I can tell you that. We will be watching film for the next 48 hours (after the FSU game). Our players will do everything in their power to be ready to play, and we hope to go there and win. But if we don’t win, it’s not because we didn’t respect Louisville or we didn’t think they were good because they’re having a little bit of a tough year.”

Clemson is coming off a 40-point drubbing of FSU, the largest margin of victory in an ACC game in the program’s history. But the Tigers haven’t been as sharp away from home recently. Two of the Tigers’ last three losses have come on the road, including a head scratcher against a sub-.500 Boston College team on Jan. 31.

They know as well as anybody that games aren’t played on paper.

“I just don’t like that narrative all the time when it’s somebody who’s favored over somebody else,” Brownell said. “In college basketball, it’s different than football. In football, sometimes you can just beat the hell out of the guy in front of you physically. We can’t do that. There’s a skill to this in more ways of making shots and missing shots.”

