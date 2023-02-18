These snazzy homes are built in a factory, installed in backyards, and cost as little as $105,000 — take a look inside
By Kelsey Neubauer,
11 days ago
Villa builds homes to be placed in backyards, also known as ADUs, that start at $105,000.
The startup's 10 homes for sale, which range from 384 to 1,200 square feet, are customizable.
See the factory where the homes are built and two properties already set up in California backyards.
Bay Area-based startup Villa sells homes that are built in a factory and then installed in backyards. These homes, called accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, have become increasingly popular in California, especially since the state passed legislation in 2020 that made it easier for homeowners to install them. Accessory dwelling units — including the homes that Villa permits, builds and installs — have their own address, separate from their main house. Villa homes have 10 basic floor plans, according to cofounder James Connolly. The units range from a 384-square-foot studio unit to a 1,200-square-foot, three-bedroom unit. First, customers pay for the ADU itself. Villa's models start at $105,000 and go up to about $180,000. Then, buyers must also pay for the units' permitting, groundwork, and installation, which can be an additional $100,000 or more, according to Connolly. Here's what a one-bedroom home in San Jose looked like right after a crane lifted it onto its foundation. Cabinetry, walls, and major kitchen appliances are all included. Villa built this two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode for the Kantor family in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Woodland Hills. The total cost was $353,745, while the unit itself was $163,500, according to Villa. The family turned the Villa home into a guest house with an adjacent in-ground pool that they could enjoy and also host family and friends, Connolly said. The home was built in a factory that Villa partners with in San Jacinto, a two-hour drive southeast of Los Angeles. Everything in the Kantors' home was installed at the factory except flooring. While the construction was finishing up at the factory, plumbers, electricians, and general contractors prepared the foundation in the Kantors' backyard. The house arrived on a truck in two pieces. A crane operator lifted the house off the truck and into the backyard. Villa's design team helps customers pick out the details for their home, including cabinetry, molding, and color palettes. Packages include the "modern farmhouse," below, and the "contemporary cottage." The Kantors chose an open floor plan with a large kitchen, a farmhouse sink, and quartz countertops. The Kantors chose a shower with a bathtub and sliding glass doors. Villa also offers doorless showers. The Kantors also chose to carpet a bedroom. All floors are vinyl, a material Villa uses across its projects because it's durable. Villa homes are designed to bring in natural light, with high ceilings and oversize windows. The homes come with hookups for washing machines and dryers. Customers can install them after the house is put on the foundation, Connolly said. Once the house is installed, Villa builds additional features around it. At the one-bedroom cottage in San Jose, Villa built entrance stairs out of Trex, a tough outdoor material designed to withstand weather and wear. Read the original article on Business Insider
