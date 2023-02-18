Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
Business Insider

These snazzy homes are built in a factory, installed in backyards, and cost as little as $105,000 — take a look inside

By Kelsey Neubauer,

11 days ago
The Kantor family sits outside their completed ADU in their LA backyard.

Villa

  • Villa builds homes to be placed in backyards, also known as ADUs, that start at $105,000.
  • The startup's 10 homes for sale, which range from 384 to 1,200 square feet, are customizable.
  • See the factory where the homes are built and two properties already set up in California backyards.
Bay Area-based startup Villa sells homes that are built in a factory and then installed in backyards.
A two-bedroom, two-bathroom home Villa built and installed in a Los Angeles backyard.

Villa

These homes, called accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, have become increasingly popular in California, especially since the state passed legislation in 2020 that made it easier for homeowners to install them.
A 400-square-foot, one-bedroom Villa ADU with a shed-style roof in a San Jose backyard.

miller.photo for Villa

Accessory dwelling units — including the homes that Villa permits, builds and installs — have their own address, separate from their main house.
The address number of a Villa ADU in San Jose.

miller.photo for Villa

Villa homes have 10 basic floor plans, according to cofounder James Connolly. The units range from a 384-square-foot studio unit to a 1,200-square-foot, three-bedroom unit.
Villa painted the siding of the house after it was installed to give it a white base with a black trim like the customers wanted.

Courtesy of Villa

First, customers pay for the ADU itself. Villa's models start at $105,000 and go up to about $180,000.
The one-bedroom ADU in San Jose, which cost a total $292,759, according to Villa.

miller.photo for Villa

Then, buyers must also pay for the units' permitting, groundwork, and installation, which can be an additional $100,000 or more, according to Connolly.
A crane operator lifts the one-bedroom home from the truck and onto the foundation in San Jose.

miller.photo for Villa

Here's what a one-bedroom home in San Jose looked like right after a crane lifted it onto its foundation. Cabinetry, walls, and major kitchen appliances are all included.
The interior of the tiny home unit in San Jose, complete with a fridge and oven.

miller.photo for Villa

Villa built this two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode for the Kantor family in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Woodland Hills. The total cost was $353,745, while the unit itself was $163,500, according to Villa.
The Kantor family sits outside the completed ADU in their Los Angeles backyard.

Villa

The family turned the Villa home into a guest house with an adjacent in-ground pool that they could enjoy and also host family and friends, Connolly said.
An aerial shot of the Kantors' backyard.

Courtesy of Villa

The home was built in a factory that Villa partners with in San Jacinto, a two-hour drive southeast of Los Angeles.
A shot of Villa employees at the factory where the two-bedroom house was constructed.

Courtesy of Villa

Everything in the Kantors' home was installed at the factory except flooring.
The Kantors' home under construction at the factory.

Villa

While the construction was finishing up at the factory, plumbers, electricians, and general contractors prepared the foundation in the Kantors' backyard.
The Kantors' backyard during preparations for installation

Courtesy of Villa

The house arrived on a truck in two pieces. A crane operator lifted the house off the truck and into the backyard.
A crane lifted half of the home over nearby properties and trees to install it in the Kantors' backyard.

Villa

Villa's design team helps customers pick out the details for their home, including cabinetry, molding, and color palettes. Packages include the "modern farmhouse," below, and the "contemporary cottage."
The Kantors' kitchen is in the "modern farmhouse" style.

Courtesy of Villa

The Kantors chose an open floor plan with a large kitchen, a farmhouse sink, and quartz countertops.
The Kantors' kitchen.

Courtesy of Villa

The Kantors chose a shower with a bathtub and sliding glass doors. Villa also offers doorless showers.
The Kantors' bathroom.

Courtesy of Villa

The Kantors also chose to carpet a bedroom.
A bedroom in the Kantors' home.

Courtesy of Villa

All floors are vinyl, a material Villa uses across its projects because it's durable.
The hallway leading to a bedroom and a bathroom in the Kantors' home.

Courtesy of Villa

Villa homes are designed to bring in natural light, with high ceilings and oversize windows.
The Kantors' living room.

Courtesy of Villa

The homes come with hookups for washing machines and dryers. Customers can install them after the house is put on the foundation, Connolly said.
Washers and dryers in the Kantors' house.

Courtesy of Villa

Once the house is installed, Villa builds additional features around it. At the one-bedroom cottage in San Jose, Villa built entrance stairs out of Trex, a tough outdoor material designed to withstand weather and wear.
The exterior of the one-bedroom in San Jose.

miller.photo for Villa

Read the original article on Business Insider
