Watch live from Brazil as pet street carnival group performs as part of celebrations

Watch live from Rio de Janeiro as a pet street carnival group performs as part of the iconic annual celebrations.

This feed shows the scene in Brazil as dogs dressed up in costume are paraded on a stage.

Locals and tourists alike are revelling in the world-renowned festivities.

Brazilian Carnival traditionally kicks off on the Friday before Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of lent.

The COVID-19 pandemic last year delayed Carnival by two months, watering down some of the fun.

This year, Brazil's federal government expects 46 million people to join the festivities that will run through to 22 February.

It is known for its colourful performances of samba dancing and live music performances in the streets, with parades and costumes also part of the celebrations.

Tourists tend to flock to street parties, known as blocos, that attract millions of people every year.

