Key News Network

1 Killed in Fiery Crash Involving Big Rig on 5 Freeway

By Key News Network,

11 days ago

Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: An unknown victim was killed in a fiery crash on the southbound I-5 Freeway at the 170 split just after 5:00 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, in the Sun Valley area of the San Fernando Valley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vYwzN_0krvt5WC00
Zak Holman / KNN

The traffic collision occurred when the victim in an “Access” van was struck by a big rig. The van was possibly stalled in lanes prior to the collision.

The Los Angeles Fire Department extinguished the flames in approximately 10 minutes.

No further details are available.

Zak Holman, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2023 Key News Network

