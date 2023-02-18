1 Killed in Fiery Crash Involving Big Rig on 5 Freeway

Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: An unknown victim was killed in a fiery crash on the southbound I-5 Freeway at the 170 split just after 5:00 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, in the Sun Valley area of the San Fernando Valley.

The traffic collision occurred when the victim in an “Access” van was struck by a big rig. The van was possibly stalled in lanes prior to the collision.

The Los Angeles Fire Department extinguished the flames in approximately 10 minutes.

No further details are available.

