1 Killed in Fiery Crash Involving Big Rig on 5 Freeway
By Key News Network,
11 days ago
Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: An unknown victim was killed in a fiery crash on the southbound I-5 Freeway at the 170 split just after 5:00 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, in the Sun Valley area of the San Fernando Valley.
The traffic collision occurred when the victim in an “Access” van was struck by a big rig. The van was possibly stalled in lanes prior to the collision.
The Los Angeles Fire Department extinguished the flames in approximately 10 minutes.
