Who are SBLive Sports’ Florida Boys Basketball Top Performers of Feb. 13-Feb. 17?

These athletes will be featured in the Florida Athlete of the Week Poll early next week. Come back and vote for who you think should be the Athlete of the Week.

This list is not intended to be comprehensive

Jahmari Johnson, Gateway Charter

Johnson has to be given his flowers on his most recent performance in a Class 3A, Region 3 quarterfinal 76-67 win over Naples First Baptist. The 6-foot-4 combo guard scored 38 points, including knocking down the game-tying 3-pointer to send the game into overtime.

Daniel MacGregor, Clearwater Calvary Christian

The guard is absolutely no stranger to this list and his most recent performance may be the best yet. MacGregor scored a game-high 39 points and led the Warriors to a thrilling 89-76 win over Northside Christian.

Isaiah St. Preux, Norland

The junior shooting guard was instrumental in leading the Vikings to a 90-57 over Archbishop McCarthy. St. Preux led Norland's six players that scored in double figures with 15 points (three 3-pointers).

Israel Nuhu, Ponte Vedra

Going on the road like Ponte Vedra did across the state into Pasco County can create some jet lag. Not for Nuhu and the Sharks, though. The 6-foot-5 small forward scored a career-high 29 points in a 84-59 win over Wiregrass Ranch.

Isaiah Brown, Orlando Christian Prep

There's not many players that make it look as easy as Brown does. The guard and his fellow Warriors were on full display in a 93-22 Class 2A, Region 2 quarterfinal win over Zephyrhills Christian. Brown led the way with 26 points and six rebounds.

Jamie Phillips, Winter Haven

Maybe a lot of the limelight goes to Isaac Celiscar, but Phillips is pretty dang good in his own regard. He showed that in a 81-66 win over Sarasota Riverview, scoring a team-high 24 points.

Kevin Garcia, Belen Jesuit

Needing a big game against TERRA Environmental, Garcia came through for the Wolverines. The senior point guard scored a team-high 19 points, dished out five assists and grabbed eight boards in a 71-60 victory.

Noah French, Barron Collier

The Cougars got all kinds of contributions in a 80-57 Class 5A, Region 3 quarterfinal win over Lely, but French was the ring leader. French scored a team-high 28 points and snagged 10 rebounds.

Ian Smikle, Suncoast

One of the most well-rounded performances of the week came from Palm Beach County. Do you like variety? Smikle did a little bit of everything, scoring 16 points, pulling down 21 rebounds and blocking five shots.

Sammie Yeanay, North Marion

Yes, there was several blowouts in the opening round of the playoffs and North Marion's 74-37 win over Umatilla was one of them. Yeanay was impressive for his club, however, scoring a team-high 25 points.

Paul Djobet, West Oaks

Anytime you can beat The Rock (not the wrestler), you know you've done something in the SIAA playoffs. Djobet led the way for West Oaks with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.