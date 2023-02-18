Open in App
Emporia, KS
KVOE

Humane Society of Flint Hills challenging assertion agency is not in good standing with Kansas Secretary of State’s Office as Lyon County prepares to shift animal quarantines elsewhere

By Tagan Trahoon and Chuck Samples,

11 days ago
The Humane Society of the Flint Hills is denying allegations that it is not in good corporate standing with the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office,...
