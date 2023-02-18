Emporia
Change location
See more from this location?
Emporia, KS
KVOE
Humane Society of Flint Hills challenging assertion agency is not in good standing with Kansas Secretary of State’s Office as Lyon County prepares to shift animal quarantines elsewhere
By Tagan Trahoon and Chuck Samples,11 days ago
By Tagan Trahoon and Chuck Samples,11 days ago
The Humane Society of the Flint Hills is denying allegations that it is not in good corporate standing with the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office,...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0