Meetings: Camden commissioners to hold retreat Wednesday

College of The Albemarle’s Board of Trustees’ Building and Grounds Committee will meet in Room 100 of Building A at COA-Elizabeth City, Tuesday at 4 p.m. The full board will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Room 208 of Building AE.

The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold its annual board retreat at Taylor’s Oak Restaurant, at 101 Taylor’s Lane, Camden, Wednesday at 9 a.m. The board will receive updates on ongoing and potential future projects.

The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will hold a board retreat at The Pines of Elizabeth City at 1525 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, on Friday, starting at 8:30 a.m. The board’s meeting scheduled for Monday has been canceled.

The Camden County Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School on Tuesday, March 7, starting with a closed session at 6 p.m. The open session follows at 7:30 p.m.

Access the meeting online at ccsnc.org.