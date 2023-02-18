What Taiwan Semiconductor Investors Should Know About Recent Updates

In today's video, Jose Najarro, Nick Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein discuss Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) , its January monthly report, and how its advanced chip manufacturing lines might see an increase in demand. Jose believes that if the AI hype is real, then TSM could benefit from the need for AI hardware. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of Feb. 16, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 18, 2023.

Billy Duberstein has positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Jose Najarro has positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Nicholas Rossolillo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.