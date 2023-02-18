Russian death toll in Ukraine war could be up to 60,000: UK intelligence

The death toll for Russian soldiers in the war in Ukraine could be as high as 60,000, according to intelligence from the United Kingdom.

The U.K.’s Defense Ministry stated in an update posted to Twitter on Friday that forces for the Russian Defense Ministry and private contractors have likely suffered 175,000 to 200,000 casualties since the start of the war. Intelligence indicates that includes between 40,000 to 60,000 soldiers killed.

The post states that those figures, if accurate, would mark a high ratio of the number killed to those wounded based on modern standards. The ratio is high because of “rudimentary medical provision” across much of Russia’s forces, the ministry asserted.

Artillery has caused the majority of Russia’s casualties, the post states.

It says the Russian casualty rate has significantly risen since the country instituted a “partial mobilization” of its reserve forces in September.

Protests broke out in Russia after Russian President Vladimir Putin issued the order to call up as many as 300,000 reserves to replace depleted forces. This was the first time Russia issued a call-up of reserves since World War II.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced shortly after that some workers in key occupations would be exempt from the draft.

The U.K. Defense Ministry said the mercenary Wagner Group has deployed large numbers of soldiers to fight in the war and probably has a casualty rate as high as 50 percent.

The Biden administration placed sanctions on individuals and entities associated with the Wagner Group and its leader in response to the group’s role in producing weapons for Russia and taking part in battlefield operations.

The U.K. intelligence report comes as Vice President Harris declared the United States has officially determined that Russia has committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine.

The one-year anniversary of the start of the war will be next week.

