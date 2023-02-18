Man barricades himself inside Columbia home Friday night

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Columbia Police are investigating after what was initially a domestic disturbance call turned into a man barricading himself inside a home.

Officers responded to the 4300 block of Derby Ridge Drive around 10 p.m. Friday night.

When officiers arrived on scene, they found a woman hurt. The woman received medical treatment on scene for her injuries.

Police say , they tried to make contact with a man that barricaded himself inside the home.

By 11:15 p.m. police were able to get the suspect to come out of the home and arrested him.

CPD says, this is a going investigation and more details will be released at a later time.

