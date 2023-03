MassLive.com

‘American Idol’: Where is viral Mass. TikTok star Delaney Renee now? By Taylor Sanzo, 11 days ago

By Taylor Sanzo, 11 days ago

Berkley native Delaney Renee made her debut on season 20 of “American Idol” after going viral on TikTok, singing to a girl she babysits. She ...