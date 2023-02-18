Presidents Day weekend weather looking promising in Sonoma County

Presidents Day weekend is here, and Sonoma County residents and visitors should be in for clear, sunny weather.

Temperatures across the region should reach the high 60s without a sign of wind or rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Conditions should be perfect for anyone who wants to drive on Highway 1 along the Northern California coast, hike through area mountains or even take a dip in the Pacific Ocean.

But anyone who plans to be out into the wee hours should prepare for chilly nights, with low temperatures dropping into the mid-30s. Those types of conditions should show up well past midnight but before sunrise.

The trend will continue through Monday, when most people have the day off to celebrate the past and present leaders of the U.S.

Sunday should be the warmest of the three days with a high temperature of about 68 degrees in Sonoma County, according to the weather service.

A shift in weather isn’t expected until Tuesday night when there’s a slight chance of rain, which may continue into Wednesday, forecasters said.

But at least high temperatures will be in the low 60s, which, let’s face it, could be a lot worse.

