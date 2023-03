Porterville Recorder

St-Germain surprises Shiffrin with slalom gold for Canada By ANDREW DAMPFERIC WILLEMSEN - Associated Press, 11 days ago

By ANDREW DAMPFERIC WILLEMSEN - Associated Press, 11 days ago

MERIBEL, France (AP) — Canadian skier Laurence St-Germain isn't used to winning big races. Or even getting to the podium for that matter. That's why ...