One man died in a motorcycle wreck on the Biloxi Bay bridge Friday night, police said.

Biloxi police officers responded to the bridge that connects Biloxi and Ocean Springs at 8:34 p.m. and found the victim lying on the bridge with “significant injuries.”

Medical personnel responded, but the victim died from his injuries. He has not yet been identified.

It is not known if any other vehicles were involved in the fatal crash. Biloxi Traffic Crash officers are actively investigating.