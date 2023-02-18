Scottsdale police arrest man in 'sweetheart scam'

A 51-year-old man who police say lured his way into victims’ lives by sending them pictures of exotic places they might visit together and later stealing from them has been arrested, according to Scottsdale police.

Steven Scott Salamone was charged with trafficking in stolen property relating to what police called “a sweetheart scam.”

Scottsdale detectives learned of a recent Phoenix Police incident where a victim had property stolen, according to a release from the department.

An investigation, by detectives and specialists in the burglary unit, found the suspect was selling the stolen items. When he was contacted by detectives, he had items from other victims from Phoenix and Florida, police said, adding he was arrested without incident.

“Mr. Salamone uses social media platforms to meet victims through the dating sections. He lures his way into visiting victims by sending exotic pictures of places and activities,” police said in the release.

“These include sunsets, travel destinations, beach scenes, cute dogs, posing on motorcycles and other various photos and videos.

"His intent is to gain trust from the victims to visit and stay with them, drive their cars, and to drink, eat and hang out with them.”

After his stay with a victim, police said the suspect leaves after stealing possessions which he later sells, trades or pawns.

Police said it was common for the suspect cut all ties with victims by dropping them from social media and changing cell phone numbers. He also has been known to change the spelling of his name on social media when moving on from a victim, police said.

Those who recognize Mr. Salamone (a.k.a. Steven Capaletti and Steve Capalletti) and may be a victim of a similar scam, are asked to contact police at 480-312-5000 or the Tip line at 480-312-TIPS.