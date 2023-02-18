Penguins Hope to Rebound in Second Half of Back-to-Back

The Pittsburgh Penguins haven't been great in second halves of back-to-backs, but they'll need to find something soon.

PITTSBURGH - Many will argue that the Pittsburgh Penguins were the better team against the New York Islanders, yet they came up short in the end.

Despite leading in shots 44-28 and controlling the pace of play, the Penguins lost in regulation and let the Islanders slip back into a playoff spot.

Sure, the two teams will battle again in the near future, but there is other business to take care of first.

For the Penguins, they have to quickly turn their attention to the second place team in the Metropolitan Division.

The New Jersey Devils are in town and the Penguins hope to put the loss to the Islanders in the rearview.

“We did some good things,” Sidney Crosby said. “We got to build off of those. We’ve got to find a way tomorrow to get two points and forget about this one.”

Losing a contest despite leading a majority of the game and controlling the pace is a hard pill to swallow, but there is no down time.

“We’ve got to regroup,” Mike Sullivan said. “We got an important one tomorrow night. We got to be ready for it.”

The Penguins have played New Jersey twice already this season and are still searching for a win against the breakout Devils.

It’s unclear if the Penguins will finally get Tristan Jarry back in goal, but the Devils will for sure be getting back their leading scorer in Jack Hughes.

The Penguins have routinely been bad in second halves of back-to-back, but they’ll need to kick that trend to continue with the momentum they’ve carried out of the All-Star break.

