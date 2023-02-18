Rishi Sunak calls for West to ‘double down’ on Ukrainian support

Rishi Sunak used his platform at the Munich Security Conference to call for a “doubling down” of support for Ukraine.

The prime minister said the war-torn country “needs a military strategy to win the war, and a political strategy to win the peace.”

He said Ukraine needs more artillery, armoured vehicles, and air defence.

“When Putin started this war he gambled that our resolve would falter ... even now he is betting that we will lose our nerve,” he said.

He added: “We proved him wrong then, and we will prove him wrong now.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.