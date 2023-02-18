Mike Clevinger threatens radio station with legal action

Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is currently under investigation for alleged domestic violence and child abuse.

Earlier this week, as pitchers and catchers reported, Clevinger took a moment to address those accusations.

“This is pretty devastating for me and my family,” Clevinger said, via ESPN . “I feel terrible for my teammates having to answer questions about this. I trust the process. Just asking everyone to wait before the rush to judgment. Wait until the actual facts are out there. Wait until there is actual evidence and then make your decision on who you think I am.”

After Clevinger shared his side of the story, his accuser, Olivia Finestead, decided it was time she shared hers.

Finestead appeared on 670TheScore in Chicago and painted a very ugly picture of Clevinger. She accused him of “choking” her and taking away her phone so she couldn’t call the police. She also accused him of abusing their young child.

“For him to sit there and be like, ‘Oh, poor me on my first day [in camp]?’ Like, your poor baby. Your poor other kids,” she said, via the Chicago Sun Times . “He’s just so full of himself and such a narcissist that he will deny, lie and project every day. That’s just who he is.”

Clevinger took exception to the interview and directed his anger at The Score. He even suggested that legal action is already being taken.

“It’s the world we’re living in,” he said. “Everyone wants the clicks. It doesn’t matter what the real truth is. Everyone will stop and look at the car crash, but no one’s going to stop and smell the flowers. That’s how the world is. But that was really trashy of them. That was some lowlife material right there.

“My lawyers are paying attention. My lawyers are getting in contact with them, and they probably already sent a cease-and-desist for defamation. So [The Score] just got themselves involved in this, too, so good for them.”

Representatives for The Score declined the Chicago Sun Times’ request for comment.

