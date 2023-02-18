Cubs Make Surprising, Late Evening MLB Signing

The Chicago Cubs have signed a corner infielder to a Major League deal on Friday evening.

The Chicago Cubs have signed corner infielder Edwin Ríos to a Major League deal on Friday evening according to Kiley McDaniel of ESPN . Ríos signed a one-year, $1 million contract. The Cubs wanted to add depth at the the third base position ahead of the 2023 MLB season.

Currently, Chicago has Christopher Morel, Nick Madrigal, and Patrick Wisdom all vying for the spot. Ríos, who has a career MLB slashline of .219/.299/.492 over 260 MLB at-bats, will join the competition.

To make room on the roster, the Cubs placed pitcher Ethan Roberts on the 60-day injured list after undergoing Tommy John surgery last summer.

Of note, Ríos does have a minor league option available, so there is a very significant, if not likely possibility that he begins the season with Triple-A Iowa. However, he has the skillset to solidify himself as a regular producer with the big league club going forward, hence why he was signed to an MLB deal rather than a minor league one.

