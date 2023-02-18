Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
Inside The Cubs

Cubs Make Surprising, Late Evening MLB Signing

By Kade Kistner,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OsX1m_0krvd2If00

The Chicago Cubs have signed a corner infielder to a Major League deal on Friday evening.

The Chicago Cubs have signed corner infielder Edwin Ríos to a Major League deal on Friday evening according to Kiley McDaniel of ESPN . Ríos signed a one-year, $1 million contract. The Cubs wanted to add depth at the the third base position ahead of the 2023 MLB season.

Currently, Chicago has Christopher Morel, Nick Madrigal, and Patrick Wisdom all vying for the spot. Ríos, who has a career MLB slashline of .219/.299/.492 over 260 MLB at-bats, will join the competition.

To make room on the roster, the Cubs placed pitcher Ethan Roberts on the 60-day injured list after undergoing Tommy John surgery last summer.

Of note, Ríos does have a minor league option available, so there is a very significant, if not likely possibility that he begins the season with Triple-A Iowa. However, he has the skillset to solidify himself as a regular producer with the big league club going forward, hence why he was signed to an MLB deal rather than a minor league one.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Chicago Cubs?
  2. Did David Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
  3. Hoerner is the Cubs Shortstop of the Future
  4. Cubs Could Give Canario a Shot in September
  5. Could the Cubs Land Trea Turner in the Offseason?
  6. Chicago Cubs Have a New Top Prospect in Their Rankings
  7. Is This Top Cubs Prospect Destined for the Mound at Wrigley?
  8. Steele Offers Glimpse Into Future of Cubs Rotation
  9. Do the Chicago Cubs Have the National League's Best Bullpen?
  10. Can Christopher Morel be a Long-Term Solution in Center Field

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter !

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cubs Top Prospect Was Incredible in Spring Training Debut
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
Top Cubs Prospects, Including Former Phillies Pitcher, Shined on Tuesday
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Patrick Wisdom Scratched From Chicago Cubs' Cactus League Game In Scottsdale
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Cubs Star Pitcher Scratched From Sunday Start
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Update: Cubs Star Withdraws From WBC With Oblique Injury
Chicago, IL1 day ago
The Cubs Have Lofty Goals for the 2023 MLB Season
Chicago, IL4 hours ago
Madrigal Puts the Pressure On In First Start For Cubs At Third Base
Chicago, IL1 day ago
How to Watch Cubs and Mariners Spring Training, TV Channel, Streams, and Lineup
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Cubs Pitcher Assad Takes Full Advantage After Steele Scratched from Start
Chicago, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy