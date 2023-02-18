"Are you sure you can afford it, sonny boy?" — When Shaquille O'Neal bought three Bentleys to outbuy Mike Tyson

When Mike Tyson and Shaquille O'Neal found themselves in the same car dealership, and the The Diesel let his ego get the best of him.

Shaquille O'Neal has always been open about having a car fetish; however, the extent of this fetish will blow your mind.

During his early days with the Lakers, Shaq once visited a luxury car dealership and bought not one, not two, but three Bentleys in a single purchase. Interestingly, the legendary boxer Mike Tyson found himself in the same car dealership that day, and he is partly accountable for sparking Shaq's shopping spree.

Shaq was fooled by the oldest trick in the book

In December of 1996, one day after Lakers team practice, Shaq decided to drive by the luxury car dealership featuring all sorts of expensive cars, as he recalled in his book Shaq Uncut: My Story .

"I'm wearing my flip-flops and my sweats and I'm all sweaty and looking a little raggedy, but I'm driving by the Rolls Royce place and I decide to stop in. I'm looking at this beautiful Bentley and this old, stuck-up white guy, a classic car salesman, is giving me the evil eye, so I say to him, 'How much is this car?' He looks me up and down and says, 'Are you sure you can afford it, sonny boy?' I was so ticked off. I was really, really offended."

It was at this particular moment that Shaq let his ego get the best of him. We will never be 100% sure, but it is safe to say the car salesman knew exactly who Shaq was, given that he was a celebrity even before getting traded to the Lakers. But O'Neal had to prove this sleazy car salesman wrong by buying half the dealership, which probably led to the salesman earning his biggest commission ever.

Enter Mike Tyson

The circumstances of this anecdote are genuinely fascinating because, as Shaq was making sure the car salesman understood he was worth the money, Mike Tyson aka. 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' entered the dealership.

"While I'm standing there I hear this kind of squeaky voice that sounds familiar and there he is—Mike Tyson, the boxer. He's looking at Bentleys, too. Next thing I know Tyson has picked out two. He's buying two of these cars, so you know what I've got to do. I've got to buy three! I grab the salesman and I say, 'I want that silver hardtop one, and I want the green one, and give me that red one over there, too.'"

Shaq could not even fit into the three cars he bought

After spending somewhere in the vicinity of $600,000 for three Bentleys, he could not even drive; Shaq had to make custom adjustments on each car that cost a couple of grand per car so that he could physically sit inside them and drive around La-La Land.

One can only imagine how difficult it was to trade in the three Bentleys a year later when Shaq got tired of them, as they were custom-made to fit a 7-foot-1 giant.

Shaq's business manager didn't talk to him for two weeks

Managing Shaquille's finances must have been a nightmare because it was borderline impossible to convince Shaq not to unnecessarily splurge money once he's already made his mind up.

"My moneyman Lester Knispel was so mad at me he didn't talk to me for two weeks. After a while, I think he realized I just had to get these things out of my system. Honestly, the cars didn't even really mean that much to me. It was really more about the idea of coming from zero to eighteen years old and having absolutely nothing and being a dreamer and fantasizing about having all these things—and then all of a sudden, it's not a fantasy anymore. It's real. I could afford almost anything I could think of. And what you realize later is, you don't really even want most of it."

Fortunately for Shaq, he found the right balance of spending in the long run and made sure to invest wisely, as he is currently one of the wealthiest former NBA players with an accumulated net worth of roughly half a billion dollars.