Lonnie Walker IV praises Russell Westbrook as one of his best teammates ever - "I didn't expect it because of how much the media has influenced what he was"

By Damien Peters,

11 days ago

Lonnie Walker IV recently gave insight into what it is like being around Russell Westbrook.

The Los Angeles Lakers may have traded Russell Westbrook, but Lonnie Walker IV wants everyone to know he’s one of the greatest teammates he’s ever had.

Westbrook was dealt at the NBA trade deadline in a three-team exchange that saw him wind up with the Utah Jazz—it seems likely that the 2017 MVP will be bought out by the organization and join a contender before the playoffs. While his tenure with the purple and gold was riddled with controversy and negative spotlight, former teammate Lonnie Walker revealed that, despite all the outside drama, Russ was a fantastic teammate and a consummate professional.

“He keeps things professional. To be with him, man, he's one of the hardest-working dudes I've been around and he's one of the best teammates. You know and that's something that I didn't even expect because of how much the media has influenced and kinda showed what he was," Walker said.

"Every single day, you know, he's asking how everyone is, whether it's after games and he sees my family and he's talking to my family inviting them to get some clothes or whatnot and hang out. So he's just a great guy, you know, and the thing I learned is just his intensity there's nothing like it,” he added.

Sometimes things don’t work out

Westbrook landed in L.A following a blockbuster deal with the Washington Wizards in the summer of 2021. Upon his arrival, expectations were high, but his fit alongside championship duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis was uncomfortable and never took off the way it was intended to.

His first season with the franchise quickly turned into a disaster, clashing with head coach Frank Vogel and alienating himself from the Lakers’ faithful. Against all odds, he survived off-season trade discussions but was demoted to the second unit as he continued to struggle to begin the campaign.

The rumbles grew louder as the team has underachieved so far this season, and his time eventually ran out as Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office opted to flip him for a more balanced and financially savvy roster moving forward.

Leaving a lasting impression

Despite the difficult time for the Lakers, the positive impression Westbrook left on his teammates is undeniable. Walker is just one of many Lakers players that have sung his praises this season, even amidst his individual shortcomings.

Walker is the latest in a long list of former teammates that have echoed that Westbrook is one of the greatest teammates they’ve ever had, going against the grain of how he is portrayed in the NBA media.

It’s a shame his time with the Lakers didn’t work out, but he could get the last laugh by potentially being the missing piece for a contender that goes on to win it all.

