Avon woman to help her children, grandchildren, and brother after winning $1M on scratch ticket

An Avon woman says she plans to help her children, grandchildren, and brother after recently winning $1 million on a scratch ticket.

Susan Dainys, of Avon opted the cash option on her prize after playing the “Hit $500″ instant ticket game. She will receive a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes), according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

Dainys is the first $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Hit $500″ instant ticket game.

She tells the Mass. State Lottery that she plans on using some of her winnings to help her children, grandchildren, and brother, and to buy some new clothes and shoes for herself.

Dainys’s winning ticket was purchased at A-1 Market at 85 E. Main St. in Avon.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

