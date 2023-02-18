Open in App
Avon, MA
See more from this location?
Boston 25 News WFXT

Avon woman to help her children, grandchildren, and brother after winning $1M on scratch ticket

By Natalie Khait,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r4Qfl_0krvaCrd00

An Avon woman says she plans to help her children, grandchildren, and brother after recently winning $1 million on a scratch ticket.

Susan Dainys, of Avon opted the cash option on her prize after playing the “Hit $500″ instant ticket game. She will receive a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes), according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

Dainys is the first $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Hit $500″ instant ticket game.

She tells the Mass. State Lottery that she plans on using some of her winnings to help her children, grandchildren, and brother, and to buy some new clothes and shoes for herself.

Dainys’s winning ticket was purchased at A-1 Market at 85 E. Main St. in Avon.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
DA: Missing Hopkinton teenager found dead in Milford woods
Hopkinton, MA16 hours ago
Revere police searching for missing teen
Revere, MA4 hours ago
Surveillance video shows mother’s panic-stricken reaction when SUV was stolen with toddler inside
Lawrence, MA23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
25 Investigates: Woburn court worker charged with witness intimidation, retired, collecting pension
Woburn, MA5 hours ago
Boston police seek help in search for teen girl missing for more than a week
Boston, MA1 day ago
MBTA inspecting train platform after ceiling panel falls
Boston, MA4 hours ago
DA: 1 of 2 vehicles that struck and killed man in Brockton crash left scene
Brockton, MA6 hours ago
Why so many rats these days? A growing number of Mass. communities are being overrun by the rodents
Boston, MA15 hours ago
Boston’s restaurant scene with a twist as mocktails become more popular
Boston, MA1 day ago
Man killed in shooting in Brockton, authorities say
Brockton, MA2 days ago
Falling ice shatters windshield of car driving on Rutland highway
Rutland, MA2 days ago
Man, woman arraigned in carjacking, kidnapping of 2-year-old baby in Lawrence
Lawrence, MA1 day ago
Beloved bald eagle dies after dayslong battle with illness from ingesting poison in Mass. cemetery
Arlington, MA8 hours ago
DA identifies teenage moped driver killed in collision with dump truck in Dedham
Dedham, MA1 day ago
Police: Wrong-way driver causes four-car crash near Prudential Tunnel
Boston, MA2 hours ago
Boston Police looking to identify man in connection to breaking and entering of homes in North End
Boston, MA2 days ago
Police seeking stolen vehicle with 2-year-old girl inside out of Lawrence
Lawrence, MA2 days ago
Police: Man yelled ‘take a bath’ before spraying woman with liquid at MBTA station
Boston, MA1 day ago
25 Investigates: International fugitives wanted for murder found hiding in Massachusetts
Boston, MA1 day ago
State Police investigating after person struck and killed by vehicle in Brockton
Brockton, MA1 day ago
Woman hospitalized after fire breaks out in Brockton home overnight
Brockton, MA2 days ago
4 people arrested after Boston police seize stash of guns, fentanyl, nearly 40 off-highway vehicles
Boston, MA2 days ago
State board approves controversial Worcester Cultural Academy
Worcester, MA1 day ago
Police: Two suspects in custody, 22-month-old girl safe after car stolen in Lawrence
Lawrence, MA1 day ago
Cars trapped, hundreds without power after tractor-trailer crash topples 7 utility poles in Stoneham
Stoneham, MA5 hours ago
COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward in Boston, Suffolk County, officials say
Boston, MA1 day ago
Billerica School Committee votes down proposal to extend school day during heated meeting
Billerica, MA23 hours ago
What to expect as Spring Real Estate Market is about to kick into high gear
Boston, MA2 days ago
DPW crews in Framingham prepare for winter storm
Framingham, MA1 day ago
Police investigating after man in 80s struck, seriously injured while crossing Easton street
Easton, MA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy