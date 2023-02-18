The Benefits Melissa Wood-Tepperberg Has Experienced From Regularly Drinking Green Juice

The fitness guru discussed the ways juicing has helped her body from the inside out.

Melissa Wood-Tepperberg. Gotham/Getty Images

Melissa Wood-Tepperberg loves a good green juice. The health and wellness leader recently shared her ultimate kitchen hack involving the beverage, and the 2023 SI Swimsuit rookie followed that up with a new TikTok discussing its many health benefits.

“[Green juice is] amazing for your gut health and for really optimizing regularity with your digestive system,” she stated.

Wood-Tepperberg, 40, then shared that when she first started in the wellness space, she struggled with cystic acne on her face and body.

“What I really dove into was understanding that our gut is our second brain,” she added. “I started juicing [and] everything started to change.”

The mom of two said that juicing improved her digestion and helped clear up her skin. Additionally, she shared that consuming green juice regularly has provided her with several beauty benefits.

“My hair is thicker, grows like a weed, my nails are really strong and my energy levels are high," Wood-Tepperberg stated.

She then gave a quick demonstration on how she makes her drink and threw celery, cucumber, lime, apple and ginger into the juicer on her counter.

Wood-Tepperberg frequently uses her social media platforms to share good-for-you recipes with her followers that boost both physical and mental health.

Last month, she offered up an energizing smoothie on Instagram, which she said is great to blend up when you’re either tired or feeling jet lagged after traveling. The MWH founder also has a go-to green juice recipe on her official website .

