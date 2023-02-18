Bite-Sized Mini Grilled Cheese Sandwiches Are Truly a Work of Art

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Finding a unique snack to serve your party guests can really be a challenge. TikTok content creator @ ittybittyvitties shares a very special appetizer recipe that will leave your guests in awe. You’ll be throwing a shindig just to serve this dish.

This party app is a true culinary masterpiece!

We love everything about this! We would love to devour the entire batch of these teeny bites. And she's not taking shortcuts with this recipe either. First, she's baking mini loaves of bread from scratch. Once they've cooled, she evenly slices up each loaf. Then she cuts the cheese to match the size of the bread and turns them into little tiny sandwiches. In a hot, buttered cast-iron skillet, she’s grilling each one up to golden, crispy perfection. And she serves them with a tomato dipping sauce on the side. They look positively fabulous!

The audience loved this sensational app. Viewer @JennSnyder commented, “Impressive!! I would eat anywhere between 2-200 of these.” We could probably eat close to 200 as well. Viewer @leisa said, “Everyone keeps saying to just make a big one and just cut it up, but then the sandwiches wouldn’t have the crust and wouldn’t look as real.” That’s a good point. Viewer @VeganPhoodie commented, “I worked for a catering company that did the same thing in mini Pullman loaf pans. Grilled raspberry preserves w/ gorgonzola sandwiches.” Wow, that sounds like an amazing recipe, too.

We can’t wait to give these little treats a try. We know our family and friends will adore them as much as we do!