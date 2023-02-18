Open in App
Swissvale, PA
Man accused of killing a mother, daughter in Swissvale arrested

By Rich Pierce,

11 days ago

The man accused of shooting and killing a mother and her daughter has been arrested.

35-year-old Kareef Easington was arrested by Allegheny County Sheriff’s deputies at around 9:50 p.m. Saturday night at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Smithfield Street.

According to the criminal complaint, Kareef Easington had been living with 39-year-old Megan Campbell and her daughter 7-year-old Lyla when they were shot and killed on Feb. 15.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Mother, 7-year-old daughter shot, killed in Swissvale; Police looking to talk with cousin of victims

Criminal documents say emergency responders received multiple calls to the building. One was for a welfare check just after 9 a.m. on the 15th. The other happened just minutes later for a male suffering from chest pains.

Witnesses later told police the voice on those calls was that of Kareef Easington. Police say they found nothing on either call but found the calls came from a number belonging to Megan Campbell. When they checked her apartment, they found the door barricaded with weights and an interior chain.

Once they gained access, police say they found both victims dead, having suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the complaint, Megan had called a friend earlier that morning and told them that Easington had tried to “strangle” her the day before.

Police say Easington made no attempt to return to the apartment and they believe he may have initially fled to Homestead but has ties to New Jersey and Jamaica.

Easington is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

Easington is charged with two counts of criminal homicide and tampering with evidence in the shooting.

