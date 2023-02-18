Breezy, cool and sunny conditions

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Skies cleared overnight and temperatures dropped into the lower 20’s. The Miami Valley can expect a lot of sunshine on Saturday with just some high clouds moving in later in the day. Even though Saturday starts cold, temperatures climb into the 40s in the afternoon.

TODAY: Sunny, breezy and cool. High 47

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and chilly. Low 35

SUNDAY: Some morning clouds, then mostly sunny, breezy and milder. High 56

Sunday will be breezy with temperatures in the 50s in the afternoon. It cools off slightly for Monday and Tuesday along with the chance of a few showers from time to time.

The greatest chance for rain comes Wednesday into Thursday with the next weather system following a taste of Spring with warm temperatures mid-week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.