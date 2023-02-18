Well-dressed thief steals copper from metro Atlanta Lowe’s, deputies say

UPDATE: The sheriff’s office says they have identified the suspect. His name has not been released.

Deputies in Bartow County are searching for a suspected thief who dressed himself up before shoplifting from Lowe’s.

Surveillance photos show the dapper suspect dressed in suit complete with a pocket square.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

Investigators say he walked into the Lowe’s the day before Valentine’s Day and loaded five spools of copper wire onto a cart and pushed it out of the store without paying.

Loss prevention employees described the incident and deputies say surveillance footage matched their account of events exactly.

TRENDING STORIES:

Detectives have not yet been able to identify the man. Anyone who recognizes him should call investigators at 770-382-5050.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

IN OTHER NEWS: