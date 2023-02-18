Open in App
Bartow County, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Well-dressed thief steals copper from metro Atlanta Lowe’s, deputies say

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N9kwI_0krvVvxf00

UPDATE: The sheriff’s office says they have identified the suspect. His name has not been released.

Deputies in Bartow County are searching for a suspected thief who dressed himself up before shoplifting from Lowe’s.

Surveillance photos show the dapper suspect dressed in suit complete with a pocket square.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

Investigators say he walked into the Lowe’s the day before Valentine’s Day and loaded five spools of copper wire onto a cart and pushed it out of the store without paying.

Loss prevention employees described the incident and deputies say surveillance footage matched their account of events exactly.

TRENDING STORIES:

Detectives have not yet been able to identify the man. Anyone who recognizes him should call investigators at 770-382-5050.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlanta, GA newsLocal Atlanta, GA
Man pulls gun on Kroger employee, steals meat, Clayton County police say
Stockbridge, GA11 hours ago
Gwinnett driver accused of killing man in crash while high on marijuana blames victim for accident
Lawrenceville, GA5 hours ago
23-year-old indicted on felony murder charges in deadly Buckhead stabbing of 77-year-old
Atlanta, GA18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Wait, what is going on?’ Video captures moment Clayton police arrest woman in alleged carjacking
Riverdale, GA6 hours ago
16-year-old reported missing found dead at Gwinnett home, police say
Lawrenceville, GA5 hours ago
16-year-old found dead at home in Gwinnett neighborhood, police investigating as homicide
Lawrenceville, GA5 hours ago
Gun found in unattended bag on Ga. school property, parent taken into custody, district says
Ringgold, GA13 hours ago
APD release photos of car belonging to suspect in deadly shooting at apartment complex
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Man found shot near DeKalb County senior living facility, investigation underway, police say
Decatur, GA18 hours ago
Fulton murder suspect back in jail months after mistaken release
Union City, GA1 day ago
Traffic stop leads to Atlanta police arresting 25-year-old wanted for murder
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Man shot while trying to steal car left running in driveway, police say
Auburn, GA2 days ago
Clark Atlanta baseball player identified as 20-year-old shot, killed outside Catholic center
Atlanta, GA16 hours ago
Clayton County police search for 15-year-old missing for days
Jonesboro, GA2 days ago
Police: Man drove from Alabama, called 911 on himself for pipe bomb threat at Cobb shopping center
Marietta, GA2 days ago
1 person shot dead outside Catholic center near Atlanta University Center, police say
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
9 elementary school students sickened by unknown substance at metro Atlanta school
Atlanta, GA6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy