The Saturday Six: Bruce Willis' diagnosis, Internet Explorer's end and more

One of the first Black Green Beret officers will be awarded Medal of Honor, decades later 04:53

The weekend is finally here.

During yet another busy news week, rare video of the 1986 dive exploring the Titanic wreckage was released, we learned that dog flu cases are on the rise in some U.S. regions, and a Wisconsin nurse pleaded guilty after being accused of amputating a dying man's foot without his consent or a doctor's orders.

Meanwhile, two heart transplant patients fell in love after receiving transplants on the same day in the same hospital. And the world said goodbye to actress and model Raquel Welch, who died at the age of 82.

Raquel Welch in 2017 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Also, we learned that inflation fell in January and we offered jobseekers tips on landing a new position.

But that's not nearly all.

Below is our weekly Saturday Six, a recap of half a dozen news stories — in no particular order — ranging from the heartfelt to the weird to the tragic, and everything in between.

