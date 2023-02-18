I used to post photos of my boyfriends online, seeking validation from others. I've stopped, and I'm much happier.

The author said she is much happier now that she does not post photos of her partners on social media. Courtesy of Rahul Sethi

I used to post photos of my boyfriends on social media, seeking validation from the outside world.

I met a group of women who don't do that, and it changed my perspective on sharing online.

I'm happier dating now than I was before because I'm not focused on showing off.

Last month while scrolling through my Instagram feed , I came to a harsh realization — all my successful friends who have partners never post them on social media. Those with less-impressive careers have their feeds filled with photos of their significant others .

As I hung out more with my successful friends and their social circles, I soon learned the hidden-code language of social-media behavior among these women. I realized, first and foremost, the most-important rule is that sharing your partner on your social media is gauche.

Since I've stopped sharing my partners on social media, too, I'm way happier.

I used to post photos of my boyfriends to seek validation from others

It made sense because I used to post photos of my partners on social media as a validation-seeking activity. I wanted to show everyone that I had a hot boyfriend.

My new group of friends travels the world, and there's no part of their lifestyle that's dull enough that they need to compensate for it with a boyfriend's face on social media. Northwestern University found that those who posted more frequently about their partners felt insecure in their relationships. Nikki Goldstein, a sexologist and relationship expert, told Mail Online that "often it's the people who post the most who are seeking validation for their relationship from other people on social media."

I realized that I was also doing it before because I was extremely insecure back then, and a part of me wanted to make my friends jealous.

My boyfriends were the only interesting part of my life

I suddenly sympathized with my less-successful friends and understood their need for validation through a boyfriend, because I used to be that person until about a year ago. My social-media behavior was similar to that of my friends, who were just like me and struggling with their careers.

I used to always post my partners excessively because they made up the only interesting part of my life. Now that I have filled up my life with hobbies, fulfilling work, and amazing female friendships, I barely feel the need to post any guy I'm dating on my social media to seek approval.

When one of my friends from my previous life, who lives in a small town outside London and is constantly posting pictures of and with her partner, reached out for coffee when she was visiting London, my fingers involuntarily typed, "Sorry, can't tomorrow." I often wonder why I did that. Was I scared that I might fall back into the same validation-seeking patterns if I hung out with her? Or was this my way of rebelling against these women to show that I have a fuller life now?

Whatever the reason was, I did make a New Year's resolution that I would not post my future boyfriends on my social media with a post that screams, "Look at me, I am dating someone hot, are you jealous?" I realized I was now dating people based on how they make me feel and not based on how they make me look on social media. I felt more secure and confident that I now had a different identity outside of my relationships, and that the person I was dating wouldn't define me.

