UGA faculty selected for land-grant system leadership program

From left, Mike Martin, Ashfaq Sial and Ted Futris are among the newest cohort of the national LEAD21 leadership development program coordinated by UGA Extension. Special Photo: UGA/CAES

ATHENS — Three University of Georgia faculty were chosen to participate in the 19th class of the LEAD21 program, a leadership program aimed at developing leaders in land-grant institutions and their strategic partners who link research, academics and extension for leadership roles at colleges and universities across the nation.

Joining colleagues from around the country in the newest LEAD21 cohort are Mike Martin, director of county operations with UGA Cooperative Extension; Ashfaq Sial, associate professor in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Department of Entomology; and Ted Futris, UGA Extension family life specialist and Georgia Athletic Association Professor in the College of Family and Consumer Sciences.