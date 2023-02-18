Open in App
Cleveland, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Monster Jam, free festivals, Mardi Gras, things to do in NEO, Feb. 17-19

By AJ Smith,

11 days ago
This is Cleveland where it can feel like winter one day (Friday) and Spring the next (Sunday) , so grab your winter coat and your raincoat and get out and explore this beautiful and unpredictable city with one of these events happening this weekend.

Monster Jam
Watch 12,000-pound monster trucks compete against each other to see who's fastest and most skilled. The family-friendly show will be at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Feb. 18-19. Find more info and tickets here .

Medina Ice Festival
With spring-like weather expected Sunday, you might want to get to the Medina Ice Festival before then. Enjoy over 120 sculptures, speed carvings, demonstrations and competitions at this free event Feb. 17- 20 in Historic Medina Square. Find more info here .

Faceoff on the Lake
The Ohio State and Michigan hockey teams will faceoff at the home of the Browns, FirstEnergy Stadium this Saturday at 4 p.m. This will be an afternoon full of contests, high school ice hockey tournaments, a home game for the Cleveland Monsters and more. Find more info and tickets here .

"Comedy is not a Crime" comedy show
This free comedy show presented by Americans Against Qualified Immunity and Institute for Justice promotes ending qualified immunity in Ohio. The show features John Burton, Jimmie Graham, Miki Janosi Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Grog Shop.

RELATED: Preeminent parody site 'The Onion' pushes Supreme Court to hear Parma man's free speech case

Midwinter Tunes: Free Music, Art & Community Festival
The Akron Art Museum is celebrating music, art and community with music, poetry, and mixed media art performances Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be food, interactive stations and shopping. Find more info and RSVP here .

Mardi Gras Cleveland at Flats East Bank
Downtown Cleveland will celebrate Mardi Gras with the very first Mardi Gras parade, Mardi Gras eats at participating restaurants and the Mardi Gras bar crawl this Saturday. Find event times and more info here .

The Disney Animation Immersive Experience
From now until mid-April, audiences at the Disney Animation Immersive Experience will feel like they’ve entered the incredible worlds of beloved Disney characters and become one with them. Disney films old and new will be on display in this super cool-looking exhibit. Buy tickets and find more info here .

Van Aken District Indoor Winter Market
Find over 20 local farms, bakers and artists at the indoor winter market happening Saturdays now until March 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Van Aken Market Hall in Shaker Heights. Find more info here .

Skiing at Snow Trails
Skiing in Ohio?! Yes! Mansfield to be exact. Snow Trails Ski Resort is the first commercial ski area in Ohio fit with 19 total trails, snowmaking capabilities to keep the trails snowy, classes for beginners and more. Plan your trip and find out more info here .

Good Morning Cleveland

