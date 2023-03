kentreporter.com

Burglars smash gun store with truck; misbehaving school security guard | Podcast By Cameron SheppardNorthwestpodcastsPodcast, 11 days ago

By Cameron SheppardNorthwestpodcastsPodcast, 11 days ago

In this episode, Renton police and the ATF investigate a smash-and-grab burglary at a gun store; and a security officer is placed on leave over ...