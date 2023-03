FanBuzz

Olivia ‘Livvy’ Dunne is Such a Viral Hit That LSU Meets Pose Dangerous Security Risks By Mackenzie Finch, 11 days ago

By Mackenzie Finch, 11 days ago

LSU gymnast Olivia "Livvy" Dunne has made a name and platform for herself after joining social media app TikTok in 2020. However, the increase in ...