2 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys for 2023

Building wealth through the stock market doesn't happen quickly for most investors. And trying to predict the movements of a stock or the market at large in hopes of hitting the jackpot is almost a guaranteed recipe for failure. On the other hand, taking a long-term perspective and investing in a variety of quality companies during bull and bear markets as they align with your investment philosophy and overall financial goals can help you build a robust, well-rounded portfolio with time.

If you're on the hunt for top stocks to kick off your 2023 buying spree, here are two names to consider adding to your buy list ASAP.

1. Airbnb

Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) is going from strength to strength. The company's financial and business performance in 2022 -- a year that arguably tested even the strongest of companies as difficult macro conditions raged on -- was only further evidence of that. The travel stock not only grew revenue in the mid-double digits compared to 2021 but also turned its first full year of profitability at the same time.

Looking back over the 12-month period, Airbnb reported total revenue of $8 billion, and net income came to $2 billion. That revenue figure represented an increase of 46% year over year (YOY) on a currency-neutral basis, while its earnings for 2022 followed a net loss of $352 million in full-year 2021.

Meanwhile, nights and experiences booked on the platform hit just shy of 394 million for the 12-month period, up 31% from the prior 12-month period. Airbnb also reported a gross booking value of $63 billion in 2022, a 42% increase from 2021 on a currency-neutral basis.

Not only is Airbnb seeing strong recovery in key categories like cross-border travel, but the continued emergence of long-term stays as an integral segment and growth driver to the overall business was evident in full-year 2022. Long-term stays alone comprised 21% of all gross bookings on the platform as of the end of the 12-month period.

Airbnb is continuing to focus on building out its long-term stay category while tapping into other areas of durable growth that the company can pull from in the years ahead. For example, as part of its 2022 Winter Release, Airbnb released a range of new upgrades to attract hosts, such as increasing available AirCover damage protection by up to $3 million and introducing Airbnb Setup, which helps new hosts collaborate with Superhosts to make their first reservation experience as smooth as possible.

At the end of 2022, the company launched a new initiative called Airbnb-Friendly apartments, designed to help long-term renters locate apartments to live in that also afford them the option of renting out part or all of the dwelling for certain periods if they so wish.

Airbnb's platform and continued investments in new business drivers mean it's well-positioned to tap a wide variety of growth catalysts inside and outside the traditional travel industry, including both short-term and long-term rentals. For investors, this diverse, profitable business could be a golden egg to not only add to again and again but also hold on to into the next decade and well beyond.

2. Pinterest

Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) has faced numerous headwinds over the past year as investor sentiment has remained in flux around growth stocks, and the once pandemic favorite has dealt with its fair share of volatility. The company makes money from advertising dollars. Unsurprisingly, in an environment where merchants and companies of all sizes are more hesitant to part with ad spend than in times past, this has impacted Pinterest's business.

However, that is neither a durable trend nor one that has to do with any deficiency core to Pinterest's business. Over the coming years, the onward path of ad spend is only expected to grow. In 2023 alone, it's estimated that digital ad spending will hit $681 billion globally, comprising 70% of all funds spent by companies on advertising in total.

In short, there is room for multiple players in this space, but the direction of ad spend is clearly being funneled increasingly more toward digital advertising as well. Given Pinterest's evolving global footprint and the unique qualities of its platform, the company appears to be in a favorable position to benefit from these growth catalysts over the long term.

Pinterest's platform revolves almost exclusively around imagery in the form of pictures and videos. Many of these are actually advertisements for everything from hotels to apparel to financial services. So, when a user searches on Pinterest, they will find a wide range of content aligned with the purpose of their search, as well as clickable ads to help them complete that process and purchase a good or service relevant to what they're seeking.

Pinterest returned to profitability in the final quarter of 2022, generating $17 million in net income in the three-month period. It also closed the year with 450 million monthly active users (MAUs), representing a 4% increase from its MAU count at the close of 2021. In total, the company generated $2.8 billion in revenue in 2022, a 9% increase from 2021.

It's important to note that Pinterest is monetizing its users extremely well, even as user growth is still moderate -- the company reported average revenue per user of $6.36 in 2022, up 10% YOY. The company is also working to convert individuals who don't fit into its MAU cohort.

On the company's 2022 earnings call, CEO Bill Ready said: "On top of our 450 million MAUs, hundreds of millions of logged-in users come to Pinterest episodically. In 2023, we're pursuing more ways to bring these users back more often and to find their next-use case by leveraging our machine-learning models and building new experiences for them." He added: "We're also continuing the work we began last year to serve more personalized, relevant, and, ultimately, more engaging content. This effort has already yielded results, including our return to MAU growth and double-digit growth in mobile app users."

Users of Pinterest's global mobile app grew 14% YOY in the final quarter of 2022, comprising more than 80% of the company's revenue. The company's return to profitability is promising, and the continued monetization of its active user base and high retention of users of its mobile app all bode well for this business's future. Even starting a small position in this tech stock could yield enviable returns over the long haul.

