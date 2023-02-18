Morgan Wallen’s ‘Thought You Should Know’ Becomes His 8th No.1 Single

(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Morgan Wallen just notched out his eighth Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 with his single Thought You Should Know.

The heartfelt song reached the top on Friday, February 17, according to country chart insider Chris Owen. But as Owen noted in a Twitter thread, it has been neck and neck with Kane Brown’s Thank God. It remains to be seen if Morgan’s tune will beat Brown’s to the MediaBase Country Airplay chart, which finalizes on Sunday.

Wallen’s feat comes just over a month after his song You Proof celebrated the same success. The 29-year-old is no stranger to the coveted Billboard spot, either. Out of his singles as a lead artist, all but two have topped US Country Airplay.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Morgan Wallen penned Thought You Should Know as a letter to his mother, Lesli, who has been his main supporter throughout his career. In it, he tells her about his life and apologizes for being too busy to visit while “chasing songs and women” and “making bad decisions.”

The lyrics also tell Lesi that her prayers were not “wasted” on him and that he met a “new girl down in Jefferson City” who is a lot like her.

Morgan Wallen Dedicated ‘Thought You Should Know’ to His Mom on Mother’s Day

Wallen released the song on May 6, 2022, as a tribute to Mother’s Day. But it wasn’t until Nov. 7 that he sent it to country radio.

Wallen followed the song up with a music video in December. The video shows Lesi sitting in the director’s chair while real footage from Wallen’s childhood plays and her son emotionally sings to her.

While the lyrics suggest that Wallen sometimes gets too lost in his career to keep up with his mom, that is far from the truth. Lesli is often beside Wallen during his red carpet walks and backstage when he performs. In fact, she was on hand during the Billboard Music Awards shortly after Thought You Should Know dropped. And she offered her thoughts on the tune to ET’s Cassie DiLaura.

“The first time I heard [the song], I cried, and of course, I was just so humbled that he would do that for me,” Lesli gushed. “The second time I heard it, I said ‘who’s the girl from Jefferson City?”

Morgan Wallen admitted that the girl’s “not around” anymore, unfortunately.

Wallen’s new chart-topper lives on his upcoming 36-track album, One Thing At A Time, which releases on March 3.