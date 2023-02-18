This Mega-Star Predicted ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Star Brianne Howey’s Success When She Was a College Student

Ginny & Georgia is one of the hottest shows on Netflix , with many fans comparing the heartfelt drama to shows like Gilmore Girls . The first season of the show dropped on the streaming platform in early 2021, making waves from the start — and with the recent debut of the second season, more viewers than ever are discovering Ginny & Georgia . The cast of the show is enjoying the time in the spotlight, and in a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, series star Brianne Howey opened up about her memorable encounter with star Hugh Jackman, discussing how the star gave her some support and encouragement.

‘Ginny & Georgia’ broke records on Netflix

Ginny & Georgia dropped its first season on Netflix in February 2021. The series tells the story of a young single mom named Georgia, played by Brianne Howey, who moves to a new area in order to give her two kids a better life. Georgia’s 15-year-old daughter Ginny , who is often more mature than her exuberant mother, struggles to grow as an adult even as she discovers the trials and tribulations of adolescence.

Fans loved Ginny & Georgia from the start. According to Forbes , the show came out of nowhere to dominate the top spot on Netflix, owning the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s Top 10 charts for more than three weeks — a feat that even top shows like The Umbrella Academy couldn’t achieve.

The second season premiered on January 5, 2023, after a hiatus of nearly two full years. The series didn’t lose any of its charms, however, and it remains one of Netflix’s most popular programs. According to the Hollywood Reporter , the second season debuted at the top of streaming ratings for the platform, with an amassed 2.52 billion minutes of viewing time for the week of January 2-8.

What did Brianne Howey say about her encounter with Hugh Jackman?

Howey and Antonia Gentry, who plays young Ginny, were relative unknowns before rising to fame in Ginny & Georgia . Howey, who has appeared in a wide number of TV shows and movies , including The Exorcist and The Passage , had several brushes with celebrities over the years, even before she made it big in Hollywood. In a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon , Howey discussed one of her earliest encounters, with superstar Hugh Jackman.

“When I was a student at NYU (New York University) I was a receptionist at a hair salon,” Howey said. “And I’m sitting there at the front desk, and Hugh Jackman and his two young kids go by on Razor scooters. And I — it like made my day. But then all of a sudden they circled back in the direction they were coming from, and they come into the salon, and he asked ‘can my daughter use the restroom?'”

Howey described how she “blacked out and said ‘yes, absolutely.'” Howey said that while someone took the young girl to the restroom, she and Jackman made small talk. She told Jackman that she was studying acting, which prompted Jackman to tell his daughter, after she returned from the restroom, to “thank Brianne and say hi because she’s going to be a famous actress one day.”

What are fans hoping for in Season 3 of ‘Ginny and Georgia’?

These days, Howey is a famous performer, and with fans eager for a third season of Ginny & Georgia , it’s likely that her name will be in the headlines for months to come. Currently, the series has not yet been renewed but according to What’s on Netflix , that renewal is likely to come soon, especially since the show has been praised by both critics and fans. On Rotten Tomatoes , the second season of Ginny and Georgia has 60% on the Tomatometer, but an audience score of 83% – proving that viewers everywhere love the feel-good series.