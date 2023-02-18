New York Giants Mailbag: The Calm Before the Storm Edition

Let's see what's on the readers' minds this week.

(from Chris C.) There are two types of Franchise tags. One is exclusive, and no other team can sign a player, and the non-exclusive franchise allows other teams to negotiate and sign a player, and the Franchising team can match or let him go and get two first-rounders. Which do the NYG do for Barkley, assuming they end up franchising him?

Hi Chris. It will be the non-exclusive franchise tag since it's the cheaper of the two franchise designations. I can't see another team willing to give up two first-round draft picks for Barkley, as good as he is, which they'd have to do if they were to sign him to an offer sheet under the non-exclusive tag, can you?

(from Jerry S.) Do the Giants have any interest in Trenton Simpson?

Possibly Jerry. I expect the Giants will do their due diligence on all the prospects, so yeah, I'd consider that having interest.

(From Henry H.) Regardless of F.A.'s and without specifying which position needs, in what round of the draft, I project the Giants' needs as such: 2 WRs, 2 IOLs, 2 DBs, 2 TEs, ILB., DL. & R.B. Your thoughts?

Henry, I don't think you can slap a number on how many players a team needs at each position. They may like Lawrence Cager, whom they re-signed, enough to pair with Daniel Bellinger, and they don't need a tight end.

At receiver, maybe Collin Johnson comes back, and you have a group that includes Johnson, Isaiah Hodgins, and Wan'Dale Robinson to where you only need one other receiver. I do think you hit on the key positions where there are needs, but again, I don't think you can quantify them right now.

(From Richard G.) You are assuming Evan Neal will turn things around next year based on his physical potential, the fact that he was injured this year, and, as you frequently point out, Andrew Thomas had a bad first season. But just because Andrew Thomas turned it around can we assume Evan Neal will necessarily do the same? There are a lot of players with great physical skills who do not pan out. Please tell me there is nothing to worry about here.

You also say that the Giants probably will not re-sign Darius Slayton. I know he has too many drops. However, part of your logic is that other receiver-needy teams will offer him a decent contract. Given that the Giants are very needy at the receiver position, it appears not to be a strong area in the draft, why shouldn't the Giants re-sign him? Are the other teams that will offer him contracts seeing something that the Giants do not? I still like Slayton as a third or fourth option.

Thanks for the question, Richard. No, you can't assume that Evan Neal will follow in Andrew Thomas's footsteps, but if you want a reason to be optimistic, that's one. If Neal puts in the time that Thomas did--and I have no reason to think he won't--he should be much improved by next year if he stays healthy.

Regarding Slayton, just call it me reading the tea leaves here. I mean, they cut his salary and buried him on the depth chart. He handled it with class, but don't think for a moment that this will have been forgotten in the heat of making business decisions.

There should be plenty of receivers available in the draft, plus I believe they may look to add a low-cost veteran. I also believe that Slayton is going to draw well on the open market, given how weak the free-agent class currently looks, and I just don't see the Giants spending to keep him.

Thanks for the question, Rocker. I never did a quarterback ranking for the entire league--with guys on the move this off-season, I don't know if there is any value to doing that right now. As for the NFC East, I'd rank them: Jalen Hurts, Daniel Jones (yes, I'll put him at No. 2 -- had far less to work with than Dak), Dak Prescott, and whoever the Washington quarterback is.

Technically both sides are already talking, so they're being addressed, Brian. Regarding when the signings take place, my guess is the Giants want to get Daniel done before March 7 (and I see no reason why that won't happen unless either side is unreasonable).

As for Saquon, I suspect he's headed for the franchise tag if they get Daniel's done by March 7. If that happens, I'd hope they'd get a new deal done by the end of March, but I can't say if that will happen.

I don't think it will affect things all that much, James. That was a restructure if I'm correct. Saquon is going for a new deal.

I can see where the thinking makes sense. If you're not allowing pick plays, why allow push plays?

What's up, Andrew? I think Andrew Thomas makes that leap--he should have last year. If Thibodeaux can stay healthy, he can also make that leap. I also believe if McKinney's hand completely heals, he could also make a case.

They could do that, I suppose, but they'd have to get Barkley to sign the tag first before they trade him, as trades in the NFL are the exchange of contracts, and absent a signed contract in place, a trade can't be executed.

But here's the thing. If the franchise tag offers up two first-round picks if the player were to sign an offer sheet with another club while under the franchise tag, I can't see the Giants agreeing to trade Barkley for anything less, can you? Otherwise, what's the point?

Hands down, it's how the salary cap works--and with that, to an extent, roster building. I did a salary cap primer show on Locked On Giants this week, so anyone wanting to get an overview of the basics, check it out. I'm confident you'll find out something you might not have known.

Gosh, that would be great if the Giants could get both deals done before the March 7 deadline. It's likely not going to happen, but we can dream. Anyway, to your question, if both Jones and Barkley are signed by March 7, I don't think the Giants use the franchise tag. Some of you might disagree and say that Julian Love would be the next man up, but I don't think they'd go in that direction.

Wait a minute, Patrick. McKethan and Ezeudu both suffered injuries. You're actually going to blame Schoen for "missing" on those picks because they got hurt? Really? Like he had a crystal ball that predicted that both would get injured? Come on!