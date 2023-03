The Pittsburgh Steelers could find themselves searching for a new position in the NFL Draft and free agency.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are stirring the pot with their offseason plans, as two new positions have been added to their watchlist.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers could create some noise around a new and somewhat worrisome group at the NFL Draft. It's not the perfect prospect coming into the draft process, but it could be a position with some higher upside.

Then, a new reunion for the Steelers? Scratch off Javon Hargrave and JuJu Smith-Schuster, there might be an even better fit headed back to Pittsburgh this spring.

And let's talk about some sneakier options in the NFL Draft. The Steelers need defensive back help, and they might not need to rush a pick to find a star at two positions - even if they resign their own starters in free agency.

